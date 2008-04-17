Employees finish strike at STMicro in France

Employees at STMicroelectronics' facility in Rousset, France, have ended the strike for better wages and returned to work last week.

STMicroelectronics and representatives of interunion have agreed on a 1.9% salary increase. The company also agreed to compensate employees for the days they were on strike.



As evertiq reported earlier, STMicroelectronics proposed a general increase of 1.7% in wages from April 1, and a 1% increase tied to merit - 0.39% for the entire female staff and a 0.4% seniority bonus.



However, the General Confederation of Labour considers these measures still inferior to their own demands: a general increase of 3%, along with a basic level increase of 100 euros for the lowest wages. L'Usine Nouvelle reports, that the management of STMicroelectronics is relieved that the strike is over and the employees have resumed work in the facility.