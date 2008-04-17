Bosch to use Teradyne's FLEX platform

Teradyne has announced that Bosch will equip their automotive test facilities with the Teradyne FLEX Test Platform for future projects.

The selection was the result of a rigorous 10-month evaluation process that examined all Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) suppliers. The evaluation included a variety of functions within each company as well as tester performance.



In 2007, the Bosch automotive division increased due to a growing demand for environmental protection and safety technologies. To meet this growing demand, Bosch is developing a new 200 millimeter silicon wafer facility in Reutlingen, Germany, as evertiq reported earlier.



This image has nothing to do this with this article.