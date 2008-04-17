Sanmina-SCI to employ 50 in Sweden

Sanmina-SCI is looking for 50 new employees to continue with expansion in Sweden.

The company is now expanding heavily at the Örnsköldsvik plant in Sweden and the company is now looking for 50 additional workers. So far this year the company has already employed 50 people and is counting to employee 50 more during this year. Today 280 employees work at Sanmina-SCI’s facility in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.