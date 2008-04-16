Kimball enters 90-day consultation<br>period in Bridgend Wales

evertiq reported earlier that Kimball is considering closing the Bridgend plant in Wales and move the production to Poland. According to latest reports the company has now entered a 90-day consultation period in Bridgend.

The company has now entered a 90-day consultation period with staff at the Bridgend site, reports the BBC. If the decision is taken to close the Bridgend site, it is expected that jobs will be phased out from next year until the end of 2010. According to evertiq sources, all manufacturing at the Bridgend site is expected to be phased out by October 2010.