Some production from Ericsson in Kumla will transfer to Eastern Europe and China

evertiq reported yesterday that Ericsson is laying off 290 employees at their facility in Kumla and Sundsvall. 200 employees will be laid off in Kumla alone. Some of the production that is currently in Kumla will be transferred to Eastern Europe and China.

Those 200 jobs that will be lost in Kumla are 35 white-collar employees and the rest are blue-collar employees. Those employees, who will stop working voluntarily, will receive redundancy payment. Additional to the 200 employees at Kumla, 100 consultants will also be laid off at the plant.



