Will Sitronics transfer production<br>from Czech to China?

Sitronics is rumoured to transfer its production from the Czech Republic to China.

Sitronics, a company that supplies telecoms equipment, technology, and information systems, is rumoured to transfer its production from the Czech Republic to China,CBW reports. The company is currently operating in Central and Eastern Europe via six subsidiaries. Sitronics operates as Sitronics Telecom Solutions in the Czech Republic.