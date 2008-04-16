DecaBDE: Commission accepts ECJ ruling

On 1 April 2008, the European Court of Justice banned the use of DecaBDE, a brominated flame retardant, in electrical and electronic equipment.

DecaBDE was originally prohibited in 2002 under Community legislation on hazardous substances. The Commission lifted that ban for use in plastics in 2005, considering that elimination of the substance was impractical at that time. The decision to lift the ban was challenged by Denmark and the European Parliament. The April 1 judgment rules in their favour. The Commission accepts the judgment, and from 30 June 2008 the substance will be banned in electrical and electronic equipment put on the market for the first time.



Recent studies show that many large manufacturers have already switched to bromine-free alternatives, which present minimal risks for adverse environmental effects. As a result of the ruling, economic operators should consider 30 June 2008 the final cut-off date for placing new electric and electronic goods containing the substance on the market. The necessary steps will now be taken to implement the ruling.