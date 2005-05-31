RFID Experience center established in Holland

To strengthen the understanding about the possibilities and the potentials of the RFID technology within distribution of goods, ADT has according to Elektronikknett.no together with a few others gathered to establish an RFID Experience Centre.

The RFID Experience Centre is located in the Netherlands and was opened on the 14th of April. The companies behind the idea are beside ADT Vanderlande Industries, CapGemini and German SAP. Philips, HP and Intel are also participating in the project. The centre gives the visitors a live demonstration of how you by using advanced RFID technology can achive transparency within the distribution of goods. ADT hopes together with it's partners that the RFID technology within the distribution net will gain improved product availability, reduced waste and improved customer service.