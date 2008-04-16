Eolane signs contract with Continental regarding plant in Angers, France

Evertiq reported earlier that the French based EMS provider Eolane is expected to take over the plant by the end of 2008. A contract was signed between Eolane and Continental in March 2008.

Eolane will resume production activities and will take on 60 Continental employees. Eolane employs approximately 1150 employees (1000 in France alone) and had an estimated turnover of €135 million in 2007. The company also maintains a facility in Morocco.