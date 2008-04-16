Sanmina-SCI to further expand<br>in low-wage countries

The EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI has developed a strong market presence in South East Asia and now plans to expand into other regions too, says Joe Bronson, Sanmina-SCI's President and CEO in an interview with emsnow.

Sanmina-SCI currently has facilities in China, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, when it comes to Asia-Pacific. However, expansion plans are being discussed and the company sees possible investments in Hungary and Mexico. Sanmina-SCI is currently constructing its first facility in India. However Sanmina-SCI has no plans to invest in Vietnam, as the country caters for the needs of a different market segment.



As evertiq reported earlier, Sanmina-SCi is investing heavily in their Hungarian facilities and started to transfer production from other European facilities to the Eastern-European country.