Ericsson to take back production<br>from Flextronics

Ericsson has decided to take back production, which means that the company bring back jobs from its suppliers to save its own plants. 80 - 90 new jobs will be created at Ericsson's plant in Katrineholm, Sweden as result of the closure of Flextronics' plant in Östersund, Sweden.

The closure of Flextronics’ facility in Östersund is a direct result of Ericssons policy decision. Ericsson wants to bring back production to its own facility to save there own plants. The Flextronics facility has been producing mobile systems for Ericsson, a production which will now be transferred to Ericsson in Katrineholm, Sweden.



"This feels awful. It is Ericsson that forces us to close the plant. They have chosen to save their facility in Katrineholm. This means that a 45 year old tradition will end in Östersund”, says Jens Nilsson, spokesperson for the local authorities to dn.



They are unsure, whether Ericsson's policy will affect more EMS-providers. According to evertiq’s sources Ericsson's plant in Katrineholm will not be affected by any redundancies.