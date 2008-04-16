Lacroix will not buy Flextronics’ facility in France

evertiq reported last week that sources have told evertiq that Lacroix will not buy the plant in France from Flextronics. Lacroix and Flextronics did not want to give any comments. According to latest reports from France, Lacroix will step back from a proposed partial resumption of Flextronics’ facility in the Girondé, France.

The company is said to have concerns regarding the sustainability of contracts that would come with the project, Les Echos reports. As evertiq reported earlier, Flextronics bought the plant from Solectron in 2007. However, the EMS-provider announced only 10 days after the purchase that they plan to close the facility. More than 500 jobs are in danger at the plant and Flextronics has been looking for a buyer ever since.