Continental confirms plant closure in France

Continental has confirmed that the company will close down its plant in Angers, France.

The plant is expected to close down on December 15, and is currently employing 300 people. The redundancies will start in December this year and will then follow in April next year, Cholet.maville reports. However, the company plans to speed up the restructuring, with further 35 cut-backs in June, 112 in July, 77 in Octoberand 52 in December in 2009.