Cemco receives order from SDS Schaltungsdruck Storz and CO KG

Cemco-Fsl Hampshire, UK has announce that German based SDS Schaltungsdruck Storz and CO KG in Kenzingen have ordered a high output lead free 'Alchemy C type' horizontal hot air solder leveling system.

The system is a replacement to their existing smaller 'Alchemy D type', which was converted for use with lead free solder 2 years ago. The decision to purchase the 'C type' is due to the industry's demand growth for LF Horizontal HASL as a final finish. The system is scheduled for installation May 2008.



This image has nothing to do this with this article.