Sony Ericsson to increase production

Sony Ericsson is planning to increase production of its K750i model, which has reached a higher demand than expected. If Sony Ericsson’s own capacity would not be enough, the company plans to place new orders with EMS-provider Flextronics International.

K750i could be a possible boost for Sony Ericsson which has had a slow first six months this year. According to Sony Ericsson, the company is currently expanding its product lines due to a higher demand. K75i is produced at Sony Ericsson’s own factory in Beijing, China. If the capacity would not be enough, Sony Ericsson will place orders with Flextronics for production in one of it’s South American plants.