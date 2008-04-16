Swedish community to invest for Sanmina-SCI

The Örnsköldsviks community in Sweden will invest around €2 million, so that Sanmina-SCI can expand further in the region.

The community will invest € 2 million into the development of a 2000 sqm facility for Sanmina-SCI in the Gålnäs industrial area in Sweden. Sanmina-SCI will as usual rent the space from the Örnsköldsviks community.



This image has nothing to do this with this article.