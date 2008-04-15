Continental confirms job losses<br>at VDO Powertrain

Continental has confirmed the lay-offs at VDO Powertrain. However, no definite information about which facilities will be closed, has been released.

The senior executive Karl-Thomas Neumann told the Automotive News Europe, that some of the 60 facilities will be closed. The company plans to consolidate production in important facilities. Additional to that, important facilities in low-wage countries will be invested in.



The 2000 job losses at VDO Powertrain, that the company announced earlier this year, are now made official.



As evertiq reported earlier, the automotive supplier had opened a new manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic last month.