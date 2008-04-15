Ericsson will lay off 290 in Sweden

Ericsson will lay off 290 workers at their facilities in Kumla and Sundsvall. The manufacturing plant in Sundsvall will be closed completely. Ericsson has also announced that they are looking for employees to quit voluntarily.

The factory in Kumla will see 200 jobs lost. The production of mobil base stations and the appendant administration will go. The facility in Sundvall will be closed completely and the production will be moved to Montreal, Canada.



Ericsson is also looking for employees, who will voluntarily quit their jobs at their facilities in Gävle, Borås and Stockholm, all in Sweden.



