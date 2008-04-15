SMT & Inspection | April 15, 2008
RPS automation expands distribution in Europe, Asia, Mexico
RPS Automation has announced new international distribution partners and customer wins.
In Europe, RPS expanded its relationship with X-Axys in Western Europe to provide distribution of RPS products in the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Spain, India and South Africa. RPS and X-Axys also announced the installation of an RPS Rhythm Selective Soldering System for a new customer in France.
“We are excited to expand our successful relationship with RPS Automation,” said Neil Chalmers, Operations Director of X-Axys. “With the recent successful installation of the new Rhythm Selective Soldering System in France, we are building great momentum and awareness in Europe; there is growing demand here for the high quality, affordability and reliability of RPS selective soldering systems.”
In Asia, RPS announced the expansion of its relationship with SA Technologies of the Philippines. Building on the success of an RPS Harmony Selective Soldering System at a global contract manufacturer in the Philippines, SA Technology is expanding their distribution of RPS products to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
“RPS is a quality product at an affordable price, offering customers an alternative to more expensive systems from Europe,” said A.J. Adviso of SA Technologies. “We are excited to expand our relationship with RPS and to bring to market an advanced technology for next generation selective soldering.”
Also in Asia, RPS announced a new distribution partnership with Sunny Tech Trading Co., Ltd. of South Korea. “We are enthusiastic to be partnering with RPS Automation,” said Sunny Kim, President of Sunny Tech. “The quality and ease of use of RPS systems is well known. Selective soldering demands precision, reliability and durability – our customers will be pleased to see RPS products in Korea.”
In China, RPS’s exclusive distributor in China, Beijing Hanson Electronics, recently purchased a Rhythm System for the growing market in China.
In Mexico, RPS signed Axiomatek as its exclusive distribution partner. Axiomatek has an extensive engineering and support team with strong relationships across Mexico. These resources were instrumental in securing a recent Rhythm System win for a 500,000 PCB production line going live in April 2008.
