Sales of consumer electronics have increased

Strong demand has increased the global sales of consumer electronics (CE) equipment to over $300 billion. This includes audio/video electronics, games, home appliances, and other consumer products.

CE has been neglected by manufacturers for some time, the market has broadened significantly over the past few years. New developments have made the CE market a lot more attractive. Connector Supplier suggests that consumer, computer and communication have all merged into one big market with several new segments, new products and therefore new customers.



New markets in the developing countries, the shift to digital photography and LCD, HDTV, navigation systems, smart phones, wireless applications and a whole lot more; everything has made the consumer market much more attractive and turned it into a challenge too.



This image has nothing to do this with this article.