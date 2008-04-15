Prices for PCB materials will rocket this month

Essential materials for the production of PCBs, such as glass yarn or copper clad laminate (CCL), will rocket in April.

Glass yarn makers have already started to adjust their prices; G75 has risen from US$1.10-1.60 as digitimes reports. Taiwan Glass is said to raise its quotes by 5-8% in April, others such as Glotech Industrial will follow. Whether price increases will be as high as that of Taiwan Glass is not known.



Despite increasing prices for materials, negotiations with PCB customers are still underway, without any settlement in sight. The Economic Daily News (EDN) reports, that Nan Ya has already informed customers that it will raise CCL quotes by 10%. Others estimate a price adjustment of about 15%.



Although the market has three months worth of supplies, the CCL makers will have to pass on the costs to customers to preserve profitability.