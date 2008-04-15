Electronics Production | April 15, 2008
Flextronics divests Multi Vendor Division<br>of ServiceSource Europe
Flextronics has sold the Multi Vendor Division of ServiceSource Europe to its management.
The MV Division supplies computer spare parts to third party computer maintenance companies for out-of-warranty repairs. Solectron acquired ServiceSource Europe in June 2005, prior to Solectron in turn being acquired by Flextronics in October 2007.
The buyout company, led by the existing MV management team of George Buchan, James Bruce and Mark Hesketh, will be based in Birchwood, Warrington and will retain the name ServiceSource Europe Ltd, but will be a different financial entity from the one existing today. The deal involves the buyout company acquiring the staff, debtors, creditors, inventory and other assets of the MV Division.
The bulk of the ServiceSource Europe business, warranty service parts logistics services for major brands such as HP, stays with the Flextronics group based out of the Stretton, Warrington site. This site is renamed Flextronics Global Services Manchester, but will remain the same financial entity as exists today, resulting in no change to current day to day financial operational activities but will require an amendment to the company name on your database.
