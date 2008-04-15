Electronics Production | April 15, 2008
Market for conductive silver ink to expand
New NanoMarkets report states that the market for conductive silver inks will expand rapidly over the next 8 years.
The market for silver conductive inks will almost triple over the next eight years to reach $2.4 billion by 2015, states the new report from NanoMarkets, an industry analyst firm.
While demand for silver inks from traditional applications such as membrane switches and PCBs will remain stable, a new group of applications is emerging that will bring new business revenues to silver ink makers, the report finds. The biggest opportunity will be found in the RFID space where revenues from silver inks for RFID antennas alone will exceed $880 million by 2015. Based on the current excitement surrounding alternative energy, NanoMarkets expects the use of silver inks for solar panel contacts to grow to almost $250 million by 2015.
As applications for printable electronics begin to reach full-scale production, flexo and gravure printing will become increasingly popular and require special inks tailored to the needs of these kinds of printing machine. The market for silver flexo and gravure inks is no more than a niche now. By 2015 it will have reached more than $530 million.
Nanosilver inks will reach almost 21% of total ink sales by 2015 driven by their high conductivity and ability to be cured at low temperatures. The latter will be especially important given the growing role of thermally sensitive flexible substrates.
