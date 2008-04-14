Infinet takes over Solectron's<br>Australian operations

Infinet Service Solutions, an after-services subsidiary of Infinet, will take over Solectron's facility in Sydney, Australia.

Infinet provides information management, component repair and forward and reverse logistics throughout Asia-Pacific. Its customer list includes AWA, Bostik, HP, Howard Storage, IBM, Lenovo, Mitsubishi and Optima.



The contract was already finalised on December 31. Infinet Service Solutions CEO, Brian Noone told ARN, that the office and all its staff, has been fully integrated into the Service Solutions team, Arnnet reports. Infinet has about 100 staff and plans to grow business. The company operates 3 facilities in Australia (Sydney, Melbourne and Perth) and plans to open a repair facility in Auckland, New Zealand in June this year.



