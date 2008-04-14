Flextronics to produce for SARS

SARS has announced their agreement to retain with Flextronics, which will help speed manufacturing and delivery of the UtilityEye hardware, part of SARS’ proprietary solution which remotely monitors propane and butane gas tank levels via satellite.

“Previously we were managing the manufacturing process internally with 14 different suppliers,” said Clayton Shelver, CEO of SARS. “Flextronics’ network of facilities in 30 countries on four continents, combined with our in-house expertise, will help accelerate SARS’ expansion by more efficiently meeting aggressive delivery times for the increasing numbers of energy companies worldwide that are purchasing our UtilityEye system.”



“By leveraging the Flextronics network for manufacturing, we’ll cut costs by not having to bring on additional staff, and we can concentrate on our core technologies of telemetrics software and service management,” Shelver added.