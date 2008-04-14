Sources: Lacroix do not plan to buy Solectron plant in Canéjan, France

evertiq reported earlier that France based EMS provider Lacroix Electronique is interested in taking over the plant from Solectron in Canéjan, France. According to information evertiq have received Lacroix will not buy the Solectron plant in Canéjan, France.

According to evertiq’s sources all 540 employees will be laid off. As evertiq reported earlier, Lacroix Electronique was said to buy the entire plant from Flextronics-Solectron in Canéjan, France.



The finalization of the acquisition was said to depend on Thales, which is one of the biggest customers of the plant.



evertiq contacted Lacroix Electronique which not wanted to give out any comments. evertiq also spoke to several spokes persons at Flextronics which also did not give any comments.