Thales secures deal with the ESA

Thales Alenia Space announced that it has secured a €305 million contract with European Space Agency (ESA) to supply the Sentinel 3 earth obsvervation satellite.

Reuters reports, that the satellite, which will be used for the Global Monitoring for Environment and Security (GMES) programme, will be launched in 2012. The company is a joint venture between the French defence electronics group Thales and Italy's Finmeccanica.