Vimicro selects MIPS Technologies

MIPS Technologies announced that Vimicro International has selected MIPS Technologies as a key supplier of analog and mixed-signal IP and subsystems.

Vimicro is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets embedded multimedia signal-processing chips and solutions.



MIPS Technologies' Analog Business Group developed a completely new power management IP solution that was seamlessly integrated into Vimicro's design, meeting Vimicro's goals for optimized performance, cost and power consumption. The MIPS Technologies team worked collaboratively with Vimicro at every stage of the project to ensure successful integration.



The team developed the Chipidea CI2522kl 2MHz Low Pin Count Step-down DC-DC Converter to tackle a range of power-management functions on Vimicro's SoC design. The converter offers highly integrated functionality to generate, manage and monitor multiple voltage domains on a SoC. It converts voltage supplies at high efficiency and offers an integrated supply and control module to generate all the reference signals and voltages needed for supply monitoring, power-on reset, clocking and timing information. Additionally, the IP core features a voltage regulator, Fs=2MHz, Vin=1.7V-3.6V, Vout=0.8V-1.4V, Iout=100mA, low pin count, PWM and VFM buck converter.