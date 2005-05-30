Xilinx to expand it's DSP research in Scotland

Xilinx's special DSP group in Edinburgh established in last September is about to get it's staff extended. “DSP is where we see all the growth”, Colin Carruthers, Xilinx’s senior manager in Scotland, told Electronics Weekly. "There’s a huge market in 3G basestations for mobile telecommunications, which are often in very inaccessible places, and where the ability to reconfigure them remotely is more attractive than sending someone out to them”, he adds.

Xilinx's R&D base in Scotland is going to hire an additional amount of 25 people. Most of them will be recruited to the special DSP team which today consists of 12 employees. The DSP team is focused on wireless applications such as 802.16, WIMAX, and the new versions of 3G. Also the IP Solutions division will be expanded. The total expansion of the Scottish R&D operations will be from 32 to 57 employees.