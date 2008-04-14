Teknek appoints new Iberian distributor

Teknek has appointed Accelonix as its new distributor for the Spanish and Portuguese SMT market.

Accelonix is one of Europe's specialists in providing assembly, test and measurement products and services for the electronics sector. The Teknek contact cleaning solution will complement the company's existing product and services portfolio.



The company was established in 1993 and has offices in Spain, Benelux, France and the UK. It has over 60 employees and revenues of euros 15-million.



"Accelonix has excellent contacts in the electronics industry throughout Europe and a detailed understanding of the technical complexities of the sector," said Stephen Mitchell, managing director, Teknek. "Iberia is a fast growing market for us and we are seeing substantial demand there for our solutions. We are therefore delighted to have Accelonix on board as a partner as they fully understand the issues electronics companies face and can competently demonstrate how our solutions solve them."



