Trident expands in Denmark

Following the expansion of operations in the Nordic region, Trident has appointed Kim Andersen as area sales manager for Denmark.

At his most recent position within EG Display & System, Kim worked as a sales engineer / key account manager.



Kim’s role at Trident will involve implementing the company’s sales and marketing strategy, management of field and internal sales staff and the development of new and existing customer relations.



Commenting on his new role, Kim remarked: “I am delighted to be joining Trident and I am looking forward to the new challenges it will bring. Developing business for the company and supporting the sales force will be my focus.”