Philips holds talks about Juarez plant

evertiq reported last week that Royal Philips has signed a distribution contract with Funai, in which Funai will assume responsibility for the sourcing, distribution, marketing and sales of all Philips’ consumer television activities in North America. According to the company there will be no immediate change for the production facility in Juarez.

The 2008 production will continue as planned and all sales agreements will be honoured until September. The Philips plant is one of the largest flat-screen TV makers in Juárez. It employs 795 workers, and it produced 1.1 million flat-panel sets in 2007.



"With respect to the continuity of the manufacturing activities here in Juárez, as Philips cares for its employees in general, we will have various meetings in the coming weeks and months with Funai and some other long-term business partners. We told the staff that we will try to provide continuity whether our name is on the building or not," El Paso Times stated a spokesperson for Philips.