Jabil may lose tax breaks in the Ukraine

evertiq reported earlier that Jabil plans to establish a technology park in the Transcarpathian county region in Ukraine. However the company may lose all tax breaks in the country.

The EMS-provider has been producing mobile phones and computers in the Ukraine since 2004. The plants are located in the Ukrainian Free Economic Zone, Polit reports. evertiq reported earlier that the company plans to establish the technology park already this year. Jabil has so far invested approximately $55 million in the Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian government has not been able to agree on reductions on duties and other benefits for the company in Ukraine.



