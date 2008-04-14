Two new members to the Elcoteq<br>management team

Two new members have been appointed to Elcoteq Management Team (EMT) as of April 14, 2008; Mr. Petteri Laaksomo, Senior Vice President, Group Operations and Sourcing and Mr. Markus Kivimäki, Senior Vice President, Corporate Legal Affairs.

Markus Kivimäki (LL.M.) was appointed Elcoteq's Vice President, Corporate Legal Affairs on November 1, 2007. He returned to Elcoteq from Aldata Solution Oyj, where he held a position of Vice President, Corporate Legal Affairs during 2003 - 2007. Before that he worked at Elcoteq in different positions during 2000 - 2003, most recently as the Senior Legal Counsel.



Petteri Laaksomo (MSc) was appointed SVP, Group Operations and Sourcing on December 21, 2007. He has previously worked as Vice President, Global Operations and Quality and President of Elcoteq's Geographical Area (GA) Europe. Mr. Laaksomo joined Elcoteq from Oy Anglo Service Ab, where he worked as Managing Director. Mr. Laaksomo has also worked for Elcoteq in 1993-2001 in various positions, for instance as General Manager of Dongguan plant and as Director, Supply Chain Management, CNE.