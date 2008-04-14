Update: Slovakian Semikron held back by<br>German parent company

The chip manufacturer Semikron based in Vrbove, Slovakia is being held back by its German parent company.

Štefan Starovecký, statutory representative of the Slovakian plant, claims in an article for the etrend magazine, that the factory could sell its monthly production in just one day.



The German parent company is moving more and more production from their location in Nuremberg to Vrbove. This is however the biggest problem for Mr. Starovecký. He claims that the “lack of power chips from Nuremberg is slowing their production.



The company has been operating its production facility in Slovakia for eight years. The plant produces chips, as well as diodes and power modules. This has made the facility the biggest employer in the town and the surrounding region.