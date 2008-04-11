LCD | April 11, 2008
What is hot in LCD?
LCDs are the bestseller in today’s consumer electronics market. In 2007, almost 50% of the TV-sets sold were LCDs.
Most people, who intend to buy a new TV, will choose an LCD- TV-set, as LCD technology has evolved and improved significantly over recent years. But does this mean that we will see the end of old CRT-TVs?
According to analysts, the prices of LCD TVs will drop by another 20-30% as a result of rapid development fierce competition among big manufacturers. LG recently stated that it expected the average price of its panels to fall, reports infotech.
With LCDs no longer being a niche business, new low-price competitors can enter the market and big manufacturers have to invest in new technology to differentiate themselves. This means that the flat screens bought by the end of the year will most likely sport the same features as the high-end TVs of today.
Recently, Samsung introduced new technology supposedly reduces the blurriness that comes with motion and new innovations in LED backlighting. Sony’s new technology features innovations that lets some models link wirelessly to home PCs, slots in some sets that accept digital media drives, and screens made from organic materials, reports infotech.
While bigger has always been better when it came to flat-screen TV, the LCD TV market is rapidly seeing stronger-than-expected demand for small-size sets.
According to market researcher DisplaySearch, 2008 will see a 32% increase in the global LCD TV market to 150 million sets (79 million in 2007) reports infotech.
