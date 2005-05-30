Manufacturing countries are wealthier

According to Eamonn Walsh, MD at the English PC add-on card company Brainboxes, keeping the manufacturing domestic is about much more than just losing production jobs.

Since 1997 the UK has lost about 1 000 000 manufacturing jobs. Eamonn Walsh says manufacturing is wealth of nation and he states that UK can not afford to let the manufacturing further go overseas. Moving the manufacturing affects a long chain of different industries in a great knock-on effect which results in many more people to lose their jobs than the certain manufacturing company laid off. Mr Walsh points at the importance of focusing on value adding the product to something people are willing to pay for. He names streamlining the manufacturing by the lean manufacturing model as one natural option rather than just focusing on lowering the wages.



