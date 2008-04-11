Ulrich Hönninger new head of sales in PCB division at Würth Elektronik

Effective April 1, 2008, Ulrich Hönninger takes on overall responsibility for sales at the circuit board manufacturer Würth Elektronik which has headquarters in Niedernhall.

The position was recently created in response to the national and international growth of the company in recent years. Würth Elektronik is focusing on the market for small to medium-sized quantities. With this orientation, the company is developing athe trend of continuously declining production numbers in Europe, and it was able to finish the year 2007 with record sales of circuit boards of about €150 million.