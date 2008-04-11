Kimball expands in Poland

Martin Vaught, Director of public Relations at Kimball told evertiq, that the company is expanding capacities in their facility in Poznan, Poland.

The Kimball facility is set to see further investment, as the company is evaluating its European operations. Martin Vaught told evertiq, that the Poznan facility in Poland will have an additional building added to it. The new production facility will primarily produce electronics for the medical sector.



The increase in capacities will presumably also mean that the company intends to increase the number of staff at their Polish production plant.