Will Kimball close Welsh plant too?

160 jobs are expected to fall at Kimball Electronics in Bridgend, Wales, UK. Negotiations between management and workers representatives are ongoing since yesterday.

Talks between management and workers representatives are being held since yesterday, said Martin Vaught, Director of Public Relations at Kimball to evertiq. How long the negociations will last has not been disclosed. If Kimball goes ahead with the closure, production and equipment will be moved to their facility in Poznan, Poland, the company told evertiq.



Kimball is currently restructuring and evaluating its European operations. Due to changes in the market, which has become more cost competitive over the years, the comapny looks at moving the manufacturing and associated functions to low-cost countries.