Cadence names Vice President for EMEA

Cadence has named Gideon Kemen as new Vice President Field Operations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

He will be responsible for sales and TFO activities (TFO: Technical Field Operation) in the region. Mr Kedem has been with the company for 14 years. His last post was as Sales Director and General Manager of Cadence Design Systems in Israel. Before that he worked at Intel for five years. Mr Kedem will be stationed at the European office in Bracknell, England.