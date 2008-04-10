Tower Semiconductor to increase in Europe

Tower Semiconductor has teaming up with ETesiAN Semiconductor to provide local support for Tower’s growing customer base in Europe.

ETesiAN joins Solution in Silicon in the UK and Scandinavia and EquipIC in the Netherlands to further strengthen Tower’s support for existing and new European customers.



The new European representative office will be providing both logistic and technical support to Tower’s existing customers as well as work to expand Tower’s customer base in the region by winning new opportunities. According to a recent McClean report, the European Total Available Market (TAM) for pure-play foundry in 2007 was $1.9B, representing 9% of the world-wide foundry market. Tower currently serves more than 10 customers in Europe, among them several of the top 10 IDM and fabless companies of the region.