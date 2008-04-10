Kimball confirms Ireland closure,<br>production transfers to Poland

Kimball Electronics will close its operations in Longford, Ireland as part of an overall European consolidation plan.

The resulting redundancies of the remaining 66 employees will be staggered, depending on job function, over the next 7 months. The last day of operation will be November 21, 2008.



Automotive electronics manufacturing has become very cost competitive and as a result, much of the manufacturing and associated functions are moving to lower cost geographies. Production at the Longford facility will transfer to the Kimball Polish operations.



“We have excellent employees in our Longford operation. We are disappointed that we could not find a redeployment alternative,” stated Don Charron, President, Kimball Electronics. “In December last year we reached a tentative agreement to sell the operation to an Irish company in need of manufacturing capacity. Unfortunately, after due diligence, the buyer decided not to go through with the deal. We are committed to working with employee representatives and other agencies to support our staff in securing new employment opportunities and to assist those

affected.”