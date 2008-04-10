New branch in Sweden and celebration of 30th anniversary for Advanced MP Technology

Advanced MP Technology, independent component distributor this year celebrates its 30th anniversary and opens a new branch in Sweden.

Advanced MP Technology, a global distributor of electronic components, celebrated its 30th Anniversary on Thursday, April 3rd, at its headquarters in San Clemente, California.



Founded originally as MP Systems in 1978 on the pioneering principal of "independent" distribution, Advanced MP Technology was formed in 1994 after the merger of MP Systems and Advanced Silicon Technology.



“Our company, with its remarkable service records, has immensely filled up a distinct gap in the distribution channels,” said Jeff Yassai, CEO of Advanced MP Technology, “and because change is a common factor in our industry, our level of service and engagement with our customers, during the past 30 years, has changed and evolved into more of a supply chain partner role, which did not exist in the 1970’s. Comparing to 30 years ago, today’s distributor is a productivity tool and we know that finding the right part is just not enough. We strive to accelerate our customers’ procurement cycle and to balance their inventory, while adding flexibility and lowering costs. Today, we provide our customers with a variety of supply chain services that are new and unique.”



Advanced MP Technology has decided to establish a new branch in Helsingborg, Sweden where initially a few employees will be hired but the company is expecting this branch to grow significantly over time. Manager of the new branch will be Thomas Ferrara.