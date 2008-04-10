Kimball expected to close Irish plant

66 jobs are expected to be lost over the next seven months at Kimball Electronics in Longford, Ireland.

The company is consolidating its European operations and is therefore moving the production to its plant to Poland. Kimball Electronics is expected to confirm the closure soon. The company established the Longford plant in 2006, RTE reports. Plant size is 37,000 Sq. Ft. The plant in Poland is located in Poznan and the plant size is 85,000 Sq. Ft.