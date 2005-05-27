Dr. Leon<br>Husson

Change in leadership for Assembléon

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) placement solutions specialist, Assembléon, announces the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Cor Scholten, and the appointment of his successor Dr. Leon Husson.

Heading Assembléon, formerly Philips Electronics Manufacturing Technology (EMT), during one of the most turbulent periods in the global electronics manufacturing industry, Dr. Scholten has achieved success in handing over a technologically-advanced, entrepreneurial, and stable company to his successor.



Dr. Scholten has focussed in recent months on strengthening corporate presence in Asia, and on appointing widely-experienced technical and commercial managers to take on the task of penetrating the mainstream pick-and-place market with reliable product and excellent processes.



As Dr. Scholten bows out as CEO he will remain in an advisory role at Assembléon until the end of 2005. He is succeeded by Dr. Leon Husson, currently Executive Vice President Consumer Businesses of Philips Semiconductors.



A Dutch national, Dr. Husson joined Philips in 1983. His previous experience with the company includes various product marketing roles, and Plant Directorships in the Netherlands and United Kingdom. He became a member of the Philips Semiconductors Management Team in 1998, as Managing Director for the Discrete Semiconductors Business Unit, and was appointed to his current role in 2000.



Dr. Husson will assume his position as Assembléon’s CEO on July 1st 2005. He will enter the SMT manufacturing arena at a time when Assembléon is geared to become a leading player in the electronics manufacturing industry through multifunctional solutions, based on its multiple award winning AX platform, delivering optimum cost per placement.



Dr. Leon Husson, 50, holds a master degree and doctorate in physics from the University of Leiden. He is married and has three children.