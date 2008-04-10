Henkel completes acquisition of<br>National Starch Businesses

Henkel has taken over from Akzo Nobel the Adhesives and Electronic Materials businesses previously owned by National Starch.

In 2007, these two business segments of National Starch generated sales of 1.25 billion GBP (about 1.83 billion euros). The purchase price was 2.7 billion GBP (about 3.7 billion euros). Following the integration, annualized sales of Henkel’s Adhesives Technologies business sector will increase to about 7.5 billion euros. Henkel expects synergies from the acquisition of 240 to 260 million euros per year and anticipates it will realize the full synergy potential by 2011.



By acquiring the Adhesives and Electronic Materials businesses of National Starch, Henkel substantially strengthens its position in the global adhesives markets, particularly in the industrial segment. The businesses of National Starch and the existing Henkel Adhesives Technologies portfolio complement each other excellently.



Within Henkel’s Adhesives Technologies business sector, the acquisition will have a particular impact on the packaging and wood adhesives businesses, as well as on the electronics business. As a result of the merger, these technologies will be accessible to a larger number of customers, while new areas of application are expected to be developed.



Henkel also sees a strengthening of its regional market positions. The share of sales accounted for by the Asia-Pacific region, with the acquisition of the National Starch businesses, will increase from 8% to around 12%, while the share of sales of the adhesives business alone in this region will actually double due to the already strong position of both companies. At the same time, the strong market position enjoyed by Henkel in Europe, particularly in the growth region of Eastern Europe, can be leveraged to accelerate expansion by enabling brands and technologies from National Starch to be marketed via the Henkel sales and distribution network already established in this region.