Infineon baseband driver of 3G iPhone?

ZiPhone application claims to have made the discovery while trawling through the code for the iPhone beta SDK.

The hacker reports that a line in the code makes references to Infineon’s SGOLD3H chipset. He also claims that the specification of the 3G iPhone includes support for camera, MPEG4/H.263 hardware acceleration, video telephony, streaming, recording and playback.



However, the new iPhone is expected to be unveiled in June. Apple's CEO Steve Jobs has always said the reason why the iPhone did not support 3G data rates was because that might drain the chip set's power.