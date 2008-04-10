G&G Components opens new German office

evertiq spoke to Frits van Gemert, responsible for purchase & administration at G&G Components, about the future plans of the company in Germany.

The Eindhoven-based PCB provider will open a new German office on April 15. The new office will be located in Adlershof, an industrial part in the South of Berlin.



G&G Component was founded in 1995 and has grown into an organisation of 5 co-operators; in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Spain. They also established a joint venture with a manufacturer in England. The company supplies PCBs mainly for the Medical, Military and Measurement Equipment segment.



Germany is currently a very good market for the company and G&G components are looking for a German Representative to lead the newly established office.



However, they already established representative for telephone acquisitions, located in the North-West of Germany.