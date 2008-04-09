Sanmina-SCI jobs transferred to Hungary

evertiq reported earlier today that Sanmina-SCI will close down its plant in Forserum, Sweden. CEO for Sanmina-SCI Enclosure Mats Sigfridsson told evertiq that a bad profit margin is the reason why Sanmina-SCI will close its plant in Sweden. The production from Forserum will be transferred to Hungary.

In a interview Mats Sigfridsson told evertiq that negotiations with the union will start next week and then the closure will probably we very quickly.



He also told evertiq that the production from Forserum will be transferred to Sanmina-SCI in Hungary. The reason for the closure of the plant is “The reason is a bad profit margin”, says Mats Sigfridsson.